Sports fans were treated to a wild fight Saturday. No, not the snooze fest that was Jake Paul versus Nate Diaz, but the José Ramírez-Tim Anderson brawl.

In the bottom of the sixth inning of the Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Progressive Field, Ramírez slid into second base right through Anderson’s legs. The White Sox shortstop didn’t seem to care for the way Ramírez slid, and the pair threw hands. Ramírez landed a clean right hook that knocked Anderson to the ground.

Managers Terry Francona and Pedro Grifol were ejected along with Ramírez and Anderson. Guardians third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh and relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase also were tossed from the game.

Francona clarified in his post-game news conference he was ejected later for a different incident and admitted he didn’t know what led to Ramírez and Anderson throwing punches. He did want to clarify one thing that was unintentionally hilarious.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right hook,” Francona told reporters after a media member called it a left hook, per Bally Sports. “It’s not funny … but hard not to chuckle. Again, it’s not funny, but boys will be boys.”

“He said he wanted to fight and I had to defend myself,” Ramírez told reporters about the fight, per ESPN.

The pauses Francona took probably was the best part of his answer since the former Boston Red Sox manager likely didn’t want to get too in the moment. But it still was a great moment from Tito following an incident he likely wanted to move on from.