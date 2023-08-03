Thursday was an eventful day for the Patriots organization.

New England held its eighth training camp practice of the summer exactly one week before its preseason opener against the Houston Texans. The session featured a homecoming for former wide receiver Julian Edelman as well as a mysterious early exit for polarizing second-year cornerback Jack Jones.

But before those practice happenings, the Patriots used their official social media channels to wish a happy birthday to the greatest player in franchise history. Tom Brady, who turned 46 on Thursday, appreciated the gesture, as evidenced by a post to his Instagram story.

“Love you @patriots,” Brady captioned the post.

Birthday festivities aside, Thursday was a big day for the seven-time Super Bowl champion who retired from the NFL back in February. Brady announced his minority stake in English football club Birmingham City, the third professional sports team the future Pro Football Hall of Famer bought into since putting an end to his playing career.

The Patriots will celebrate Brady on a much grander scale next month. New England will honor the legendary quarterback during its season opener Sept. 10 when Bill Belichick and company welcome the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles to Gillette Stadium.