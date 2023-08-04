Top Red Sox Prospect Continues Incredible Power Surge At Plate

Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela is known for the defensive wizardry he can pull off at multiple positions. He even was named the Defensive Player of the Month in the Red Sox minor league system Thursday.

But the No. 2 ranked prospect for the Red Sox by MLB Pipeline is making sure no one forgets about the bat he possesses. And it certainly would be hard to forget given the sensational power surge Rafaela currently is experiencing with Triple-A Worcester.

The 22-year-old belted a home run for a third consecutive game Thursday, crushing a 3-0 pitch to left field for a solo shot against the Syracuse Mets. You can watch Rafaela continue to hit bombs here:

Three's a charm! ✨



No. 2 @RedSox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela extends his homer streak to three games for the @WooSox: pic.twitter.com/8QGC2SPtAP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 3, 2023

Rafaela has been on an incredible offensive tear ever since being promoted to Worcester from Double-A Portland at the end of June. He now has nine homers with the WooSox in just 28 games after hitting just six round-trippers in 60 contests with the Sea Dogs this season.

While the power Rafaela, who stands at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, is exhibiting isn’t an aberration — he did hit 21 jacks a season ago — he might have been helped out by the stadium and weather conditions Thursday. Rafaela’s homer was one of eight Worcester hit against the Mets, including blasting four in one inning.

Regardless, Rafaela is showcasing time and time again that he’s an all-around talent that can pack an offensive punch whenever he wants.