Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement from the NHL last Tuesday after 19 incredible seasons with the Boston Bruins. That earns him the title of VA Hero of the Week.

The former Bruins captain leaves the game with six Selke Trophies, three Stanley Cup Final runs and a career stat line that compares to some of the all-time hockey greats. Bergeron played in 1,294 games and notched 427 goals with over 600 assists.

For more on Bergeron’s career and retirement announcement, check out the video above, presented by VA New England Healthcare!