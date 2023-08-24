The Boston Red Sox on Thursday looked to continue their momentum after Wednesday’s 7-5 win over the Houston Astros.

To start the series finale, Alex Verdugo did just that to get the team on the board.

The Boston outfielder slapped a leadoff home run to right field off of Astros right-hander J.P. France to give the Red Sox an early 1-0 lead.

What a way to start the day! pic.twitter.com/oLp3cLwx3m — NESN (@NESN) August 24, 2023

It was the 10th home run of the season for Verdugo, who’s enjoying a bounce-back month of August.

Boston entered the matinee matchup eyeing a series split with Houston. You can watch the entire contest, as well as postgame coverage, on NESN.