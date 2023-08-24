Wilyer Abreu made his Major League Baseball debut earlier this week for the Boston Red Sox.

In the contest against the Houston Astros, the 24-year-old recorded his first career hit against the team that traded him last summer.

Well, Abreu added another first on Thursday afternoon with the inaugural home run of his big league career off Houston right-hander J.P. France.

Abreu had been on a power surge with Triple-A Worcester as he posted 22 home runs in 86 games for Worcester in 2023.

His contributions Thursday could go a long way as the Red Sox look to split the four-game series in Houston. You can catch the game on NESN.