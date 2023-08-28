When Red Sox Fans Can Expect To See Ceddanne Rafaela Debut

Boston Red Sox fans won’t have to wait long to see top prospect Ceddanne Rafaela make his Major League Baseball debut.

Rafaela, who was called up by the Red Sox on Monday prior to Boston’s three-game series against the Houston Astros, told reporters he will make his debut Tuesday in the middle game of the series. Red Sox manager Alex Cora hinted it would be the case and Rafaela said he was given the same message from Cora.

“It’s everything I’ve always wanted in my life,” Rafaela told reporters at Fenway Park.

Rafaela arrives in Boston after leaping up the organization’s ranks this season. He started the 2023 campaign with Double-A Portland before being elevated to Triple-A Worcester in June.

Rafaela hit .312 with a .773 OPS in 48 games in Worcester. He hit 14 home runs with 48 RBIs to go along with it, marking 20 home runs on his season with six in 60 Double-A games.

MLB Pipeline ranks Rafaela as Boston’s No. 3 prospect and No. 77 in all of baseball. The Athletic’s Keith Law listed him No. 48 overall last month.

Cora said the Red Sox would use Rafaela in center field and at shortstop.