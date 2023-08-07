Tim Anderson on Sunday night broke his silence after Saturday night’s scrap in Cleveland.

Anderson was at the center of one of the more stunning fights Major League Baseball has ever seen. After the White Sox shortstop laid down a hard tag on José Ramírez at second base, the Guardians star called out Anderson and the two proceeded to square off. Anderson threw the first punch, but the brief brawl ultimately ended when Ramírez clipped the 2019 American League batting champion with a right-handed punch directly on the chin.

The hook dropped Anderson to the ground and he appeared to be woozy after he moved back up to his feet. A day later, the 30-year-old addressed the sequence on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He got off me we ain’t tripping bout that.. this (expletive) bigger … we’ll catch up with em later..” Anderson wrote in a silence-deleted post, as noted by Bleacher Report.

Anderson and Ramírez probably won’t cross paths again until next year. Sunday marked the regular-season finale between Chicago and Cleveland and the White Sox, who entered Monday with the fourth-worst record in the big leagues, have virtually no shot of making the playoffs.

Ramírez also addressed the incident Sunday. The five-time All-Star accused Anderson of “disrespecting the game for a while.”