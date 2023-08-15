FOXBORO, Mass. — A shoulder injury knocked Mike Gesicki out of Monday’s Patriots practice. If the tight end’s injury lingers into the regular season, New England could look to a player like Kendrick Bourne to pick up the slack in its passing game.

Bourne is ready for that challenge.

Speaking after the Patriots’ 14th training camp practice, the veteran wide receiver said he feels better than ever thanks to a revamped offseason training regimen.

“I feel good, man,” Bourne said. “I feel the best I’ve ever felt. Best shape of my life, I feel like, so I’m just able to do more and feel better. That’s the key.”

Bourne has spoken about his physical improvements multiple times this spring and summer. The 28-year-old packed on extra muscle — he’s now listed at 205 pounds, up from 190 last season — and took steps to enhance his rehab/recovery process.

The latter already is paying dividends.

“I just take care of my body better,” Bourne explained. “Just rehabbing, doing the things I need to do off the field so that I can perform better on the field. … My body feels good, so I feel good. The confidence is up. I’m not dragging because dealing with a nick or bang. I’m just trying to take care of everything every day. Whatever I feel, just try to take care of it.”

He added: “Knowing as I get older, I have to rehab better and take it seriously. I’ve been doing better with that.”

Those changes earned Bourne praise from head coach Bill Belichick, who said the wideout’s offseason was “really good … (in) every way.”

“One of our best,” Belichick said last month.

The hope now is that Bourne will be able to rebound from the forgettable 2022 season he endured under Matt Patricia and rediscover the form he showed in 2021, when he set career highs for catches (55) and receiving yards (800) and was New England’s most dangerous big-play threat.

After a slow start to his third Patriots training camp, Bourne had 23 receptions in 11-on-11 drills over the last five competitive practices, including a team-high five in Monday’s session. He and Mac Jones linked up several times in the red zone, including a sensational one-handed touchdown catch on the first-team offense’s final rep Monday.

“I feel like we’re doing really well,” Bourne said of the offense as a whole. “We’re really poised, knowing what we’re doing together, knowing each other, communicating well. I think our communication is a lot better than it’s been, so I think we need to keep doing that — talking to each other, knowing what we’re seeing, things like that. It’s been good so far.”

The Patriots still have nearly a month to go before their Sept. 10 season opener against Philadelphia, but Bourne currently projects as their No. 3 receiver behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, with impressive rookie Demario Douglas and second-year pro Tyquan Thornton behind him.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is expected to use far more two-tight end personnel than New England ran under previous regimes, but Gesicki’s injury could alter that plan and force O’Brien to deploy more three-receiver looks. Hence the importance of a player like Bourne, whose playing time likely would increase under those circumstances.

The Patriots reportedly “hope” to have Gesicki back in time for Week 1, but the exact timetable for his return from a “mild dislocated shoulder” is unclear.