The New York Yankees have struggled this season, but the team failed to make any big moves at Tuesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The team currently sits in last place in the American League East at 55-52, behind the 57-50 Boston Red Sox, heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, who are 66-44.

The team has lacked depth in its lineup behind Aaron Judge, whose .296 batting average and 20 home runs lead the team.

Heading into the deadline, the Bronx Bombers were reportedly looking for help in left field, at third base and behind the plate with their third baseman and catcher on the injured list.

Following the deadline, the Yankees acquired two pitchers, which resulted in them being considered the “biggest loser” by ESPN on Wednesday

“Maybe the Yankees didn’t need to offload talent. Maybe they didn’t even need to add, though that’s a debatable conclusion. But if nothing else, this team needed something,” ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle wrote Wednesday. “Instead, the Yankees acquired one midlevel reliever (Keynan Middleton) and a fringy combo pitcher (Spencer Howard).

“So what you saw before the deadline is what you’re going to see after the deadline. Thus, the watch begins: Will this be the first Yankees team since 1992 to finish under .500?”

The Yankees built up a lot of suspense, holding out until the last minute, just to not do much for their roster and their needs.

Although Middleton could be a good addition to the Yankees, posting a 3.96 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, New York could’ve made more major moves but weren’t sellers nor buyers at the deadline.