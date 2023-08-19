We now have a clearer picture of how much Mac Jones and the Patriots starters will play at Lambeau Field.

New England’s “full” roster is expected to play in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, according to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal. Bedard added the starters, including Jones, could see about a quarter of playing time.

“Unless they’re dealing with a nagging injury, my understanding is that everyone is expected to play some for the Patriots,” added Bedard, who also said rookie Marte Mapu could see “decent” playing time after being cleared for full contact.

My understanding is that most of the Patriots are expected to play vs. Packers. Possibly a quarter for starters. https://t.co/fkEsuOdj0C — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) August 19, 2023

Mike Reiss of ESPN at his own context, while also casting doubt on the possibility of running back Ezekiel Elliott playing less than a week after signing with New England.

Story continues below advertisement

“My sense of how Bill Belichick will approach tonight,” Reiss wrote in a post on the X platform. “Give most everyone a taste of game speed … see how it looks initially in terms of how long the play … while mindful of quick turnaround with Tuesday practice in Tennessee. Probably too early to see Ezekiel Elliott.”

My sense of how Bill Belichick will approach tonight: Give most everyone a taste of game speed … see how it looks initially in terms of how long they play … while mindful of quick turnaround with Tuesday practice in Tennessee.



Probably too early to see Ezekiel Elliott. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 19, 2023

Saturday night’s Patriots quarterback story doesn’t start and end with Jones, though.

Story continues below advertisement

New England likely will have sophomore Bailey Zappe take over once Jones’ night is finished, but how much will he play? Many Patriots fans likely will be eager for an extended look at undrafted quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham, whose lone drive in the preseason opener spawned a week’s worth of headlines.

Veteran Trace McSorley also could see some snaps. He saw work late in Thursday’s joint session with the Packers after not seeing any quarterback reps the previous two practices.

The Patriots and Packers are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET. You can click here for our breakdown of which players to keep an eye on.