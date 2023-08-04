With plenty of young talent on the roster, the Worcester Red Sox put on a power display in Thursday’s 17-9 win over the Syracuse Mets.

The WooSox clubbed seven home runs and Stephen Scott had a pair of them, With six different players hitting a long ball, two-thirds of the Worcester lineup homered on Thursday.

The third inning specifically was a sight to see. The WooSox hit two separate pairs of back-to-back home runs in the frame to blow the game open.

Well…..now that we've all had a chance to blink:



David Hamilton 3-run HR

Ceddanne Rafaela solo HR back-to-back

Ronaldo Hernandez solo HR

Ryan Fitzgerald solo HR back-to-back



7 runs, 4 HRs, 2 back-to-back, ONE INNING pic.twitter.com/L4eDB6hPfq — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 3, 2023

In that six-run inning, Boston’s No. 2 prospect in Ceddanne Rafaela homered for the third straight game on a major power surge this week in Syracuse.

Worcester now leads the six-game series 2-1 as the teams converge again on Friday night. The WooSox also have plenty of attention this week with the continued rehab appearances of Chris Sale and Trevor Story, who both are close to returning to the big league level with the Red Sox.