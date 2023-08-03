Last week, Trevor Story it “would be great” if he could re-join the Red Sox when they returned home after their six-game West Coast road trip.

But when Boston takes the field Friday night at Fenway Park, Story will not be on the diamond.

Speaking with the media after the Red Sox’s 6-3 loss to the Mariners in Seattle on Thursday, Alex Cora confirmed Story will not be activated from the injured list before Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays. In fact, it’s “unlikely” that the two-time All-Star plays at all this weekend against Toronto, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Fear not, Red Sox fans. Story not meeting his suggested return date apparently isn’t due to any sort of setback.

“The delay is a case of the team making sure Story isn’t being rushed back,” Cotillo wrote in a column published Thursday. “Story is a player who has historically demonstrated a desire to be 100% before coming off the injured list, according to industry sources, and may not be at that stage yet.”

This report shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as Cora on Monday noted how Story still was in “spring training mode.” And whenever the star infielder is ready to rejoin the club, the Red Sox surely will welcome him with open arms.