Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers garnered all the buzz in New York after suffering a season-ending injury in the first quarter of Week 1.

Monitored for the following hours after being carted off the field with what ended up being a torn ACL, Rodgers quickly served as the biggest gut-punch in New York sports. That very sense of disappointment even reached the Yankees before they kicked off their four-game series with the Red Sox.

“Man, that’s brutal,” New York manager Aaron Boone said at Fenway Park, according to Max Goodman of NJ.com. “Obviously all the expectations and excitement around it all offseason building to that game, to have to go out four plays in, that’s pretty devastating.”

Initially, Rodgers appeared destined to be the savior of New York football, taking over after the disastrous 2022 showing from now-starter Zach Wilson. Rodgers was removed from a disgruntled breakup with the Green Bay Packers, but the new-look Jets refined their roster, ramping up the excitement in the Big Apple.

The much-anticipated night wasn’t a complete bust as the Jets still pulled off a shocking Week 1 victory, defeating the Buffalo Bills, 22-16 in overtime, with the assistance of Rodgers beyond four snaps.

But it’s clear that the nightmare surrounding the Jets is felt well beyond their own locker room and fan base.

With plenty of football left to play, the Jets will look to keep contention a sustainable goal in New York despite the daunting loss of Rodgers.