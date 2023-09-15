Alex Cora Reflects On ‘Legacy’ Of MLB Great Roberto Clemente

Major League Baseball celebrated the 22nd annual Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the life of one of baseball’s greatest players and humanitarians, which sits especially deep with Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Cora, a native of Puerto Rico (Clemente’s homeland), opened up about the impact Clemente’s life left, baseball accolades aside — and there’s plenty. Clemente finished a 15-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove Award winner, a member of the 3,000 hits club and became the first Latin American to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame (in 1973).

“Everybody talks back home, he was the greatest. Not only on the field, but off the field,” Cora told reporters before Friday night’s matchup with the Blue Jays. “… That guy represents a lot, not only for us but for the people here in the states. All over the world, he did magnificent things. I always said, and this is the platform to always say, back home we don’t do enough. We don’t and we have to do more. It’s very important for us Puerto Ricans to keep the legacy (alive).

“He didn’t want the number 21 to be retired. He wanted to take care of the youth of Puerto Rico and help people and I think we haven’t done enough in keeping the legacy of Roberto Clemente back home.”

Before tragically passing away at 38 years old in 1972 while delivering emergency aid and raising $150,000 for earthquake victims in Nicaragua, Clemente devoted much of his off-field toward charitable efforts. In Puerto Rico, Clemente held baseball clinics for underprivileged children, free of charge. He’d also provide financial aid to those across Latin America, visiting countries such as the Dominican Republic among others.

That made Clemente not only an all-time great MLB player, but the pride of Puerto Rico.

In keeping that legacy alive and well, MLB introduced the “Roberto Clemente Award,” given to the player who displays a deep level of commitment to assisting the community. And this season, Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck is Boston’s nominee, a year after Justin Turner won the honor as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Since having won the award, Turner has worn a No. 21 patch on his Red Sox hat throughout the season.

“One of the most important awards in the game is the Roberto Clemente Award,” Cora explained. “You talk to JT and he’ll talk to you about it, but I think for us as Puerto Ricans, our job is to keep the legacy going.”

While the Red Sox open up a three-game series with the Blue Jays in Toronto on Friday, both teams, among all others across MLB, honor Clemente with select players sporting the No. 21 in replacement of their respective numbers. All jerseys also feature a No. 21 patch.

The impact was certainly felt during Clemente’s 38 years of life, but also beyond. Clemente’s name has since become a symbol of compassion, inspiring generations of difference-making players to come.