Alex Cora Reflects on Red Sox Relationship With Chaim Bloom

BOSTON, Mass. — Alex Cora and Chaim Bloom worked side by side for three years in Boston, including a trip to the American League Championship Series in 2021.

Bloom also served as a main voice in rehiring Cora ahead of the 2021 season. The relationship between the two baseball minds resurfaced for the Red Sox manager on Thursday after Boston parted ways with Bloom.

“It’s not easy,” Cora told reporters at Fenway Park on Thursday. “We worked together all these years. It’s never easy to hear that.”

The relationship between Boston’s manager and the chief baseball officer was consistently discussed during the three years together. Cora reaffirmed the quality of the relationship between himself and Bloom.

“It’s a good one,” Cora said. “He’s a good kid. He was the first one there for me. We actually had a great conversation yesterday about the future of the organization in the mission. There’s a few things he felt that we needed to do better as a coaching staff. We were talking about the future with the kids and what we wanted to accomplish in the last few weeks.”

The Red Sox manager added that while there may have been disagreements in decision making at times, the common goal of winning in Boston always united him with Bloom.

“Me and him, we grew up a lot the last few years,” Cora explained. It’s like in business. You don’t agree with everything your partners do. At the end of the day, you work together for the benefit of your business. It’s the same thing here.”

The Red Sox enter an interesting offseason with Cora still in the manager’s seat as 2023 winds down and plenty to add on to for a potentially competitive 2024 season.