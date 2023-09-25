Over the years, Bill Belichick has been asked various forms of the question “Would you ever coach for a team other than the Patriots?”

The question always felt silly, as it was near-impossible to imagine Belichick finishing his coaching career outside of New England. But these are different times, with talk of Belichick being on the hot seat a top storyline ahead of the Patriots’ needed victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

With that chatter in mind, WEEI personality and “The Greg Hill Show” co-host Chris Curtis on Monday asked Belichick that question. And, well, the Patriots head coach delivered a predictable response.

Curtis: “Is there any chance that you would ever coach again for any other franchise other than the New England Patriots?”

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick: “Yeah, right now, I’m just worried about getting ready for Dallas, alright? So, we’ll just leave it at that. Thanks.”

Curtis: “Alright. Sounds good, Bill.”

Belichick: “Thanks.”

Hey, you can’t fault a guy for trying.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s difficult to envision Belichick ever losing his job midseason. After the campaign is a different story, but he’d have to become a net-negative as a coach and/or lose the locker room for it to happen before then. And neither of those things have happened.

Nevertheless, Belichick’s job status will remain a topic of discussion if the 1-2 Patriots lose this Sunday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys.