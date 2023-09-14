Jake DeBrusk is set for an expanded role this upcoming season, and that is the 26-year-old’s sole focus with the Bruins.

DeBrusk enters the 2023-24 NHL season in the final year of a two-year contract with Boston. The seventh-year forward expressed his desire to not enter free agency and continue his career with the Black and Gold. However, he won’t allow that to distract himself once the season begins.

“It’s not necessarily my main focus,” DeBrusk told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Conor Ryan. “Obviously, it’s a big year for our team in general and I know that if I’m doing my part and having success with production and certain things, that will help our team.

“I think it goes hand in hand.”

DeBrusk scored a career-high 50 points last season with 27 goals and 23 assists. He achieved that career high even after missing multiple games due to injury, which highlights the potential for the 2015 first-round pick to become an even better player.

Boston will need its leaders and new players to step up for the retired Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and DeBrusk showed in the past two seasons he’s fully capable of being an offensive threat for the Bruins.