Bruins Prospect ‘Pleasant Surprise’ To Jim Montgomery In Training Camp

Boston Bruins training camp offers head coach Jim Montgomery a chance to get better acquainted with the organization’s top prospects.

And in just the short time spent on the ice since camp opened earlier this week, 22-year-old defenseman Mason Lohrei has found a way to impress Montgomery.

“Pleasant surprise how he’s been good all three days so far,” Montgomery told reporters Saturday, per Bruins.com’s Eric Russo.

Montgomery added: “Really had no expectations of him coming to camp as far as what the ceiling was or maybe what he needed to work on, because I really haven’t seen him. He’s been good so far in camp.”

Story continues below advertisement

But in just a few practices, Lohrei has tallied a list of aspects of the game he needs to improve on if he has any chance of cracking the NHL roster this season.

“Staying clean, clean in my own end,” Lohrei told reporters, per team-provided video. “Making the simple play, the quick play. And then, jumping up in the rush.”

Lohrei caused some commotion last spring when it looked like the Ohio State product could make the leap from college straight to the Bruins. That didn’t ended up coming to fruition for Lohrei, who instead joined Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound blue liner played in just five games for Providence, tallying one assist. He did show promise with the Buckeyes as a puck-moving defenseman, compiling four goals and 28 assists for 32 points in 40 games during his final season with Ohio State.

Story continues below advertisement

Lohrei, who the Bruins selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft and has been skating alongside Brandon Carlo in camp, has set a clear goal of trying to make it onto the Bruins this season.

He might still be a year or two away from that with the Bruins possessing a veteran presence in their defensive corps. But once Lohrei makes it to the NHL, he feels he can make an impact in a myriad of areas, including playing on the penalty kill and power play.

“That’s kind of my game. That’s always been my game,” Lohrei said. “I take a lot of pride in defending and being on the penalty kill and going out there late in games to prevent the other team (from scoring). But obviously, I love all the offensive aspects of the game, too. I’m not saying right away or anything, but I think that’s where I want my game to be at eventually at this level.”

The Bruins open up their preseason slate Sunday against the New York Rangers, but Lohrei isn’t expected to suit up for the contest.