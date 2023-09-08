Celtics ‘NBA 2K24’ Ratings Revealed For Boston’s Key Pieces

With the release of “NBA 2K24” comes the annual eagerness surrounding the player ratings, including those of the 2023-24 Boston Celtics roster.

We already know where Jayson Tatum (95 overall) and Jaylen Brown (89 overall) stand with their respective ratings leaked early, but that still leaves plenty of noteworthy names on the board. It also leaves room for approval or disapproval, plus plenty of preseason worthless debate that has nothing to do with the actual season that lies ahead.

Nevertheless, here we are, and here are the ratings for Boston’s key rotation contributors, including those expected to be in head coach Joe Mazzulla’s starting lineup, courtesy of the Celtics:

— Jayson Tatum (95 overall)

— Jaylen Brown (89 overall)

— Kristaps Porzingis (86 overall)

— Malcolm Brogdon (83 overall)

— Al Horford (82 overall)

— Derrick White (82 overall)

— Robert Williams III (82 overall)

Where the ratings went wrong

It’s not a major deal, but one worth recognition.

The separation, or lack thereof, between Boston’s key guards last season (Brogdon and White) and its injury-hampered bigs (Horford and Williams). It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, especially considering Horford is aging, at the point where he’s desperately relying on an outside shot to remain worthy of an NBA roster spot. The same goes for Williams, who’s yet to reach his ceiling, barely remains healthy, and is a proven liability outside of being inches away from the rim on the offensive side of the ball.

Meanwhile, Brogdon and White were critical rotational pieces from Day 1.

Brogdon, who played off the bench, provided starter-level production (14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds) and was named Sixth Man of the Year. That effort was even more effective, coupled with White’s emergence into the starting lineup. White filled a void in Boston’s lack of defensive intensity, ranking second among guards with 0.9 blocks per game and earning All-Defensive Second Team honors.

That’s a lot more than the Celtics can say they got from a few unreliable bigs ready to go down at any given minute. Then again, it’s just a video game, right?