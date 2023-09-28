Celtics Rumors: Boston To ‘Explore’ Potential Jrue Holiday Trade

The Boston Celtics weren’t in on the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, but there could be a consultation prize awaiting waiting to be snagged.

The Milwaukee Bucks landed Lillard and dealt away a handful of their depth, which even included parting ways with Jrue Holiday, their now-former source of toughness and defensive grit. That’s the price Milwaukee was willing to pay in order to land a seven-time All-Star, but with Holiday now in Portland (for now), the Trail Blazers presumably will market the veteran guard to title contenders before October’s Opening Night.

As the Celtics fit into that mold, they could quickly enter the conversation.

Boston is expected to engage in trade talks with Portland for Holiday, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, perhaps considering Holiday a potential Marcus Smart replacement. With Smart gone, a void in Boston’s defensive identity opened up, putting the Celtics in a tough spot.

With that being said, the Bucks might have done the Celtics a favor depending on whether or not the team has what it takes to land Holiday.

Holiday, who’s partaken in plenty of playoff battles with the Celtics, could slide in as an ideal fit for Boston. The 33-year-old averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the field with the Bucks last season, accompanied by 1.2 steals. He’s also a three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team winner, notching the honor last season.

Considering Boston took a massive step back in terms of its defensive identity last season, adding a guard that specializes in that department could be the move to make. It’s clear the departure of former head coach Ime Udoka left a negative impact there, but now with Smart gone, it won’t be easy for Boston to dig deep and find that intensity with plenty to prove this upcoming season.

Not to mention Holiday could go on a full revenge tour after Miluwakee shipped him out to Portland, giving both sides a common foe.