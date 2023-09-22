Celtics Rumors: Where Boston Stands Amid Malcolm Brogdon Uncertainty

The uncertainty surrounding Malcolm Brogdon’s stance with the Boston Celtics is untimely, just weeks ahead of Opening Night.

The root of Brogdon’s rumored bad blood with the Celtics has been linked to offseason trade rumors and Boston’s handling of his elbow injury during the playoffs, but whatever the case may be, it’s not a good sign. Last season’s Sixth Man of the Year was a crucial part of Boston’s deep playoff run, and that won’t change especially with Marcus Smart now a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. So it’s essential that the Celtics don’t mess around with their guard depth, which according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, they don’t intend to.

“The indications I’ve gotten are that the Celtics are not considering trading Brogdon any more than they are considering trading any other player,” Himmelsbach wrote Thursday. “His sour ending to last year aside, it is worth remembering Brodgon’s value to the Celtics last year. And Smart’s departure figures to only increase his role.”

Brogdon is under contract for the next two seasons, set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Yet, the Celtics might’ve done themselves a major disservice.

There isn’t much room for debate: Brogdon is a crucial puzzle piece in the winning formula, proven capable of supplying starter-level production off the bench without any complaints.

Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, quickly establishing himself as the unofficial reserve unit general, playing a career-low 26 minutes through a career-high 67 games played. That’s not easy to replace, even if the Celtics intend to try.

Working behind Brogdon is an even greater level of uncertainty in Payton Pritchard (undersized and unproven), Jordan Walsh (a rookie), Oshae Brissett (also unproven), JD Davison (a G League guy) and Jay Scrubb (a journeyman). That doesn’t leave the Celtics with a whole lot to work with. None of those guys have proven to be capable of replicating Brogdon’s production, even if given the opportunity to slide in.

The only thing for sure is that time isn’t on Boston’s side as the 2023-24 NBA season tips off on Oct. 24.