Malcolm Brogdon Still Unhappy With Celtics, But Not Due To Trade Talks?

It seems the Boston Celtics still have to repair their relationship with reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.

At face value, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise, right? After all, Brogdon was included in trade reports this offseason. However, those trade talks might not be the only reason behind Brogdon’s unhappiness.

While appearing on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” reporter Ramona Shelburne shared how she believes the veteran guard was irritated by how the Celtics handled his elbow injury during the postseason.

“I don’t think the bad feelings are over including him in any trade discussions,” Shelburne said, per ClutchPoints. “I think he’s a professional, he knows this stuff happens, he understood why those discussions were happening.

“… I think a lot of this has to do with what’s going on with his elbow,” Shelburne added. “To the point where, this is what you’re going to pay Joe Mazzulla this big money for, this is what you’re going to pay Brad Stevens this money. You have to kind of mend some fences here. But he’s still on the team, I don’t think those trade talks restart any time soon.”

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn recently reported Brogdon was not happy with how things went down during the offseason. Brogdon was mentioned in trade reports in a deal that would have helped the Celtics acquire Kristaps Porzingis. The Los Angeles Clippers backed out of that three-team framework, and the Celtics instead traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to land Porzingis.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla previously acknowledged the “healing process” for Brogdon and the organization. But that healing process might include multiple factors rather than just the trade speculation.