Charles Barkley has had enough of the Bill Belichick slander.

Barkley, an NBA legend and never-shy broadcaster, spoke in defense of the New England Patriots head coach while appearing on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” last week.

Specifically, Barkley has taken offense to the narrative that Belichick could be on the hot seat in New England. The narrative came to the forefront in July with NFL reporters and talking heads weighing in.

“You guys got to stop treating my guy Belichick bad,” Barkley told Simmons, a well-known media personality and avid New England sports fan. “I love Belichick. I consider him a good friend.

“I’m so disgusted with some of these punk (expletive) guys on television talking about Bill being on the hot seat and things like that,” Barkley said. “It shouldn’t even be close to the hot seat.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran claimed Belichick has been on the hot seat since 2019. Curran’s sentiments came about one week after The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin wrote Belichick’s friends are worried he might be on the hot seat in 2023. Shannon Sharpe believes it should be the case, too.

It’s clear where Barkley stands on the debate involving the legendary coach.