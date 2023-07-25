The Bruins lost much more than a center Tuesday.

When Patrice Bergeron announced his NHL retirement, Boston said goodbye to one of the best two-way players the storied organization has ever seen. Bergeron’s elite play was matched by his outstanding leadership, which was on full display across his final three seasons when he served as the Bruins’ captain.

Bergeron’s impact and contribution to the B’s organization were summed up in an Instagram story shared by Charlie Coyle not long after the six-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner formally called it a career.

“The all-around best,” Coyle captioned his post.

Coyle will be among the Bruins players who will be challenged to step up and usher the franchise into the post-Bergeron era. But with teammates like Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand also figuring into that effort, Boston appears to be in good hands moving forward.

The future of the Bruins likely will be discussed Wednesday morning when Bergeron holds a media availability at TD Garden. NESN will have complete coverage of the press conference beginning at 11 a.m. ET.