Wednesday marked a monumental day in the history of the Bruins franchise.

A little less than two months after Patrice Bergeron formally announced his NHL retirement, Boston appointed a new captain in Brad Marchand. Marchand, a 2006 third-round pick by the Bruins and a 2011 Stanley Cup champion, will become the 27th captain in the history of the Original Six organization.

Shortly after the announcement, the Bruins released a statement from team CEO Charlie Jacobs about the new occupant of the “C” on Causeway Street.

“I am extremely proud of Brad and the hockey player he has become,” the statement read. “Brad has been a Bruin for over 15 years and had the opportunity to learn from great leaders in Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron. He is ready for this opportunity and our whole team will learn from his competitive nature and tenacity. I am confident he will represent our organization with heart and grit.”

Marchand’s first go-around as Bruins captain is poised to be a special one. The upcoming campaign marks the centennial season for the Black and Gold, who will enter the 2023-24 slate as the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners.

Boston’s first regular-season game with its new captain is scheduled for Oct. 11 when the Chicago Blackhawks visit TD Garden.