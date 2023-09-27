Regardless of whether or not the New York Jets want to admit it, they have a quarterback problem.

Since losing expected starter Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury in Week 1, the Jets have been subjected to their lousy offensive play of last season — and it hasn’t been easy to watch. Therefore, nothing can be ruled out at this point, including the return of a former quarterback.

Colin Kaepernick, who led a global social movement and was ostracized as a result, still hasn’t given up. The now-35-year-old civil rights activist is reaching out to the Jets, penning a letter in search of a roster spot, which was released Tuesday by Grammy Award winner J. Cole.

“I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad. I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week,” Kaepernick wrote.

Read the full letter below, courtesy of Bleacher Report:

J. Cole has released Colin Kaepernick's letter to the Jets requesting to join their practice squad 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kjn3af3u9G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2023

Kaepernick is seven years removed from his last NFL appearance, most notably leading the San Francisco 49ers to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII, which is more than Wilson’s will likely ever accomplish.

New York head coach Robert Saleh and the rest of the Jets locker room have been in complete denial, backing quarterback Zach Wilson despite being undeserving of a starting job. In Week 3, Wilson failed to get the Jets going against an 0-2 Patriots team, watching New England stroll to a record-tying 15th consecutive victory over New York.

“Right now, Zach is the best player who gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh told reporters after New York’s 15-10 loss to New England on Sunday.