Falling 15-10 on Sunday, the New York Jets have now lost 15 straight games to the New England Patriots.

Quarterback Zach Wilson completed 18 of 36 pass attempts for 157 yards without a touchdown or an interception.

Despite Wilson’s struggles over the past two games, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters in his postgame press conference that he has no intention of benching his signal-caller and isn’t concerned the rest of the team would revolt if a change doesn’t come.

“I’m not worried about the locker room,” Saleh said. “We’ve got a great locker room. They’ll be fine.”

Three weeks into the season the Jets are 1-2 and Wilson’s stats aren’t anything to write home about with just two touchdowns, four interceptions and 467 yards. Saleh said stats don’t tell the whole story of Wilson as a quarterback.

“I can get into a long dissertation about what we’re seeing,” Saleh told reporters of Wilson’s growth on the field. “Obviously, his pocket presence to us has been so much more improved. His accuracy is much improved. His decision-making is much improved.”

Even when pressed as to why the Jets wouldn’t be making a change at quarterback when it appears the rest of the team might be ready to move forward, Saleh has faith in Wilson.

“Right now, Zach is the best player who gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh said. “That’s the cleanest answer I can give you.”

Saleh doesn’t believe that injured Aaron Rodgers would have been the immediate savior even if he was on the field.

“We’re still early in the season. We knew, even with Aaron at quarterback, we knew there was going to be some hiccups along the way,” Saleh explained. “The new offense, new play-caller, new (offensive) line; just new players all over the offense side of the ball. Now, you’ve got this curveball sent to us. They’re acclimating and they’re going to get better but it’s still very early in the season.”