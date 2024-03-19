The New York Jets did their part in investing a reported $15 million to land wideout Mike Williams in free agency on Tuesday, but the organization might’ve also received some outside help, in hindsight.

No, that assistance didn’t come from Adam Sandler, Ray Romano or any other celebrity Jets supporter. Instead, a local, devoted New York fan thought outside the box and used a staple breakfast sandwich to lure Williams to commit to The Big Apple in free agency.

Matt Enwhyjay, a Jets content creator, took matters into his own hands and ordered Williams a Taylor Ham, egg and cheese sandwich — an authentic New Jersey treat — to New York’s practice facility. Whether or not Williams received or caught wind of the delivery is unknown, however, it is known that Williams did sign a one-year deal with the Jets.

A new team and a fresh sandwich for @darealmike_dub ✈️ pic.twitter.com/OKvkdNPiM1 — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 19, 2024

That not only put Williams in a Jets jersey for 2024, but also canceled two previously-set visits with the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers, who were next in line to speak to the then-free agent.

Williams, 29, spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Los Angeles Chargers after the organization drafted him seventh overall in 2017. With two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, Williams was released this offseason as a cap space-saving move by the organization, which the Jets capitalized on.

In 2023, Williams collided with an abrupt ending to what appeared to be a promising campaign. After racking up 249 receiving yards and three touchdowns, Williams went down with a season-ending torn ACL injury in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams slides in as New York’s new No. 2 receiver, behind Garrett Wilson, giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers another solid weapon for 2024.