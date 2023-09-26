Aaron Rodgers watched last Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game from home, and he had a specific gripe about the way his team played.

New England beat New York, 15-10, after Randall Cobb nearly hauled in a Hail Mary from Zach Wilson, who had another atrocious outing. Despite that, head coach Robert Saleh backed the third-year signal-caller — the Jets reportedly signed Trevor Siemian on Tuesday.

It was “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” on the “Pat McAfee Show,” and while Rodgers didn’t specifically call anyone out, he did highlight the dysfunctions on offense and a sideline moment between Michael Carter and the running backs coach.

“… This is what teams have to go through,” Rodgers said. “There’s adversity points in every season. This year, it’s happening early, and people are coming for us. And there’s heated conversations on the sideline. I think we need to hold our poise a little bit better, really just offensively. We need to not have those things happen on the sideline and to be a little better. Just be better competitors. We need to understand this is part of it. It’s not going to be pretty. The most important thing is winning. … Doesn’t (expletive) matter. You win the game. That’s the most important thing however you get it done.

“I think there’s a little too many of those side conversations. We just need to grow up a little bit on offense and lock in and do our jobs. And not point fingers at each other and that’s everybody. Don’t point fingers at the coaching staff. Don’t point fingers at each other. Just get back to work, get the job done. …”

Rodgers admitted he missed being with the team while he recovered from his Achilles injury, but he also stressed the team rise up to the challenge and overcome their current adversity.

That will be difficult when New York plays the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.”