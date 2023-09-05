BOSTON — The retirement of Patrice Bergeron means the Boston Bruins enter the 2023-24 campaign with a new captain, which has yet to be announced.

And while Brad Marchand figures to be on the short list of candidates who could wear the “C,” the veteran winger said he isn’t putting much thought into the decision.

Why not?

Marchand already knows he’ll be among the collective helping fill the leadership void, regardless of whether he wears the label on his sweater.

“That’s not something that I really think about too much,” Marchand said after captains’ practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday when asked if he wants to be the next captain. “Obviously, it’s a big honor to be in the leadership group of this organization when you look at the guys that have been there before. But we’ve always done it collectively as a group.

“So regardless of who wears it, it’s a collective thing and even guys (without) letters step up a lot of times throughout the years. So, again, when you lose Bergy and (David) Krejci, leadership is going to come from a group not from one certain guy or a couple guys. It’s got to be from a big collective group so that’s what we’re gonna rely on this year.”

Star defenseman Charlie McAvoy, All-Star winger David Pastrnak and veteran forward Charlie Coyle are others viewed as potential next captain of the Black and Gold. The 35-year-old Marchand was named an alternate captain in the 2022-23 campaign, but some Bruins fans might consider the 25-year-old McAvoy as more of a long-term option.

Regardless of who it is, Marchand knows it will be a difficult void to fill for just one player.

“Obviously, there’s been stints without him (Bergeron) throughout the years where he’s been hurt or whatever, but his presence around the room, in the gym and on the ice, you can’t replace that,” Marchand said. “It’ll be a lot different this year. And you say that as we go on it might get a little more comfortable, but it might be more difficult with all those big moments where he normally steps up and controls things.

“… But it gives other guys opportunity to step off and kind of start carving a different path for themselves, getting more leadership, carrying more minutes and carrying more of a load. Every time a guy leaves it creates more opportunity.”

The collective approach Marchand referenced also was expressed by Coyle. Coyle also offered a humorous response after the Black and Gold took part in their first captains’ practice without Bergeron.

The Bruins will host two more captains’ practices before starting training camp Sept. 20. Boston will face the New York Rangers in its preseason opener Sept. 24 and kick off its regular season Oct. 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.

It’s fair to assume Bruins fans will have their answer to Boston’s next captain at that time.