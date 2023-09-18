FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s safe to say there’s no love lost between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and New England Patriots fans.

In fact, the dynamic between the two can best be described as downright hatred.

Hill has had multiple run-ins with the Foxboro Faithful over the course of his eight-year career, most notably having a fan dump an expensive Gillette Stadium beer on him in 2018. The disdain they feel toward one another has only grown since then, as the 29-year-old was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins in 2022 and now plays in New England every single year.

That’s likely why Hill made a point to take a shot at Patriots fans after the Dolphins’ victory Sunday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“It felt tremendous, man,” Hill said postgame. “Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL, and I’m gonna stand on that because they’re real nasty. And some of the things that they were saying wasn’t, you know — I wouldn’t say in church. It felt great to wave goodbye to the fans and I’ll do it again. Bye!”

It’s not like Hill waited until after the game, however. He was all about giving the Patriots bulletin board material throughout the week, calling New England quarterback Mac Jones “sorry” leading up to the matchup and detailing exactly how dominant he would be before the ball was ever kicked off.

“(Patriots) fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL.” Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

It wasn’t exactly Hill’s best game between the pylons, though. He finished with a touchdown, but caught just five passes for 40 yards — which is a career low in yardage against the Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

In the end, though, the Dolphins got the win. And that gave the seven-time Pro Bowler all he needed to make headlines.