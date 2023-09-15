Tyreek Hill’s mouth is starting to keep up with his legs.

The Dolphins receiver, who racked up 215 yards last Sunday, gave the Patriots some bulletin board material while speaking with reporters on Thursday. Hill was asked to share his mindset about potentially seeing more double coverage from New England, which kept him in relative check in their last five meetings.

Here’s the full transcript, via Miami’s media website:

Reporter: What’s that mindset when they throw that bracket coverage on you? You basically have two guys dedicated to covering you the entire game. If that’s what they decide to do on Sunday.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hill: “I’m still going to dominate that no matter what. I still got a job to do, and that’s to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me I’m still going to run my route to get open.”

The Patriots and Dolphins will renew their AFC East rivalry Sunday night in Foxboro, Mass. Hill also called on Miami fans to invade Gillette Stadium and taunt quarterback Mac Jones.

The seven-time Pro Bowler went off in his first two games against New England (7-133-1 in 2017; 7-142-3 in 2018), but posted just 27 catches for 317 yards in the next five matchups. That’s good for averages of 5.4 catches and 63.4 yards, numbers you’ll absolutely live with when playing against Hill.

However, much of that success was created by Devin McCourty, who now is retired, and cornerback Jonathan Jones, whose status for Sunday’s game is in doubt.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones popped up on Thursday’s injury report due to an ankle injury that initially was downplayed by a league insider. But the veteran corner wasn’t spotted during the media-access portion of Friday’s practice in New England.

If Jones can’t play against the Dolphins, the Patriots might be powerless to stop Hill from backing up his trash talk.