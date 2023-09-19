It appears we’ve finally reached the point where members of the New England Patriots’ first dynasty might start getting their flowers.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its list of nominees for the Class of 2024 on Tuesday and New England was well represented, with 22 former Patriots making the initial 173-player cut.

The list of players can be found below:

Doug Flutie, Terry Allen, Larry Centers, Corey Dillon, Steven Jackson, Fred Taylor, Troy Brown, Irving Fryar, Chad Johnson, Wes Welker, Ben Coates, Bruce Armstrong, Matt Light, Logan Mankins, Brian Waters, Ted Washington, Vince Wilfork, Tedy Bruschi, James Harrison, Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rodney Harrison

Story continues below advertisement

That list has more than a few players who are known for their tenures elsewhere, with Jackson, Johnson and Waters only spending one season with the Patriots. There are a number of major contributors to the New England’s first dynasty, however, with 10 of the players listed winning a Super Bowl with New England.

Asante Samuel was a notable omission from the list, having made the cut in 2023.

The list will eventually be whittled down to 19 finalists, who will be presented to a 50-member committee during its annual meeting to choose the Class of 2024.