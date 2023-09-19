A member of the Super Bowl LI-winning Patriots team got himself into trouble Monday afternoon.

Running back Dion Lewis was arrested in Florida and charged with misdemeanor trespassing, TMZ reported Tuesday morning. Lewis, 32, was booked at 3:12 p.m. ET and released at 11:48 on a $500 bond.

Additional details weren’t available as of late Tuesday morning.

Lewis joined the Patriots in 2015 and enjoyed a successful three-year run in New England. He peaked in 2017, rushing 180 times for 896 yards and six touchdowns while adding 32 catches for 214 yards and three scores.

Lewis signed with the Tennessee Titans before the 2018 campaign and retired in 2021.

Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images