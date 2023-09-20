Former Pro Bowler Works Out For Browns After Nick Chubb’s Injury

The Browns reached out to an old friend after losing Nick Chubb for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Chubb suffered a significant knee injury in Cleveland’s “Monday Night Football” loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. With a pair of second-year running backs — Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. — now atop the depth chart, it would make sense for the organization to add a veteran to the group.

The Browns looked into that possibility Tuesday when they hosted Kareem Hunt. Not only did Hunt visit Cleveland, but he worked out for his former team as well, per Pro Football Talk citing the NFL’s official personnel notice.

Hunt, who spent the last four seasons with the Browns, has been a free agent since the turn of the new league year. The 2017 Pro Bowl selection drew interest from the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts over the offseason but didn’t land a deal with either team. Hunt is coming off a 2022 season in which he rushed for 468 yards with three touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 210 yards and a score across 17 games.

Given his familiarity with the franchise, the 28-year-old Hunt would be a safe move for Cleveland. However, the Browns could aim much higher if they felt so inclined. Jonathan Taylor likely still wants out of Indianapolis and Cleveland has the resources to facilitate a blockbuster trade for the 2021 rushing leader.

In the meantime, the Browns are poised to roll with Ford as their feature back. We’ll see how that fares for Cleveland on Sunday when it hosts the 1-1 Tennessee Titans.