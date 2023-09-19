Browns’ Star Running Back Suffers Gruesome Injury Vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns suffered a brutal blow on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers as Nick Chubb left the contest with a gruesome leg injury.

The star running back got his left leg caught against Pittsburgh defender Minkah Fitzpatrick and stayed down after the end of the play. The run came early in the second quarter in Pittsburgh.

Chubb was carted off the field and the Browns ruled him out for the game with a knee injury, per a team release.

Chubb had 10 carries for 64 yards prior to the injury.