EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It’s unusual to walk into an NFL postgame locker room and hear players talking about the result of a different game. That’s especially true in September, when playoff races still are months away.

But the beating the Dolphins inflicted on the visiting Broncos on Sunday was no usual game. Miami hung an almost-unfathomable 70 points on Denver in a 70-20 pasting that nearly broke the all-time NFL scoring record.

It was a result so lopsided that multiple Patriots players were discussing it minutes after their much less eventful 15-10 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Their collective reaction: stunned.

“I couldn’t believe it even when I saw the box score,” veteran safety Jabrill Peppers told NESN.com.

Story continues below advertisement

That box score was a sight to behold.

The Dolphins scored 10 touchdowns, including four each by running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. They rushed for 350 yards and averaged 8.1 yards per carry. Achane, a third-round rookie out of Texas A&M, provided 203 of those on his own.

Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes and posted a near-perfect 155.8 passer rating. Tyreek Hill had nine catches for 157 yards and one score. Jaylen Waddle (concussion) didn’t even play.

Miami racked up 726 total yards, joining the 1951 Los Angeles Rams as one of the only two teams in league history to top the 700-yard mark. It was the first 70-point game in the NFL since 1966.

Story continues below advertisement

The Dolphins had a chance to kick a late field goal to tie the all-time record of 73 points by the 1940 Chicago Bears, but head coach Mike McDaniel opted for a kneeldown instead.

The remarkable offensive explosion proved the Dolphins very much belong in the Super Bowl contender conversation. It also painted last week’s defensive performance by the Patriots in a new light.

New England lost to Miami at home in Week 2 but held Tagovailoa and company to 24 points, with just seven of those coming after halftime. And that was with Hill and Waddle, who’d be the No. 1 receiver on most teams, both active. The Dolphins put up 36 in their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots haven’t proven they have the offense to keep pace with the NFL’s best and most explosive teams. But their defense and special teams are talented enough to keep them in games against any opponent.

New England and Miami will meet again when the Patriots travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 8.