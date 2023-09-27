Jabrill Peppers Makes Admission About Play In Patriots-Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jabrill Peppers’ first punt return in two years wasn’t supposed to happen.

When the New England Patriots sent the veteran safety out to field a punt in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, he was instructed to fair-catch it. That was the safe choice, and probably a smart one given the conditions at Metlife Stadium (windy and rainy) and Peppers’ lack of recent experience in that role.

But he couldn’t help himself.

When Peppers caught Thomas Morstead’s punt just inside his own 20-yard line, he spotted a seam and took off, picking up 18 yards before being shepherded out of bounds.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a good feeling,” Peppers said Wednesday. “I was a little rusty. I was really supposed to just fair-catch them. But when I looked and saw I had green grass, I couldn’t. Especially in that type of environment with the weather affecting the game, I tried to get the offense as close to scoring position as I could. It is what it is.”

Peppers returned two more punts later in the game, gaining 7 yards on one and fair-catching the other. He and rookie Demario Douglas rotated with top returner Marcus Jones on injured reserve.

How did the Patriots’ coaches react to Peppers, whose last punt return came in October 2021, defying their fair-catch edict?

“They just gave me a little laugh,” Peppers said. “I just smiled a little bit. But I definitely think I left some out there. My first time being back there in a couple years, two years now, I believe. I still got it. I felt good. I still have my little burst, made a couple guys miss. I think I still got it a little bit.”

Story continues below advertisement

Peppers was a solid player for the Patriots last season as a physical fourth safety and core special teamer, but he’s drastically expanded his role in Year 2 in New England. Three games in, he’s played 94% of defensive snaps and been the primary replacement for the retired Devin McCourty.

Only linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley has more tackles than the hard-hitting Michigan product, who’s now fully recovered from the ACL tear that ended his 2021 season. Peppers played in every game in 2022 but said he didn’t feel like he was back to 100% until late in the year.

It remains unclear whether the Patriots will continue utilizing Peppers as a returner or hand those duties over to Douglas, who bobbled his first return against the Jets but held on. Cornerback Myles Bryant also has punt return experience and could slide into that role once Jonathan Jones returns from injury and reclaims his starting spot on defense.

“We’ll see,” Peppers said. “We’ll see. Whatever I can do to help the team. It definitely hurts losing Marcus, so whatever I can do to help give the team to boose, I’m down to do it.”