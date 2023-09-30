It’s been a rough start this season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After kicking off the season with a 1-0 start, the Raiders endured back-to-back losses, including a 38-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. Las Vegas lost wideout Jakobi Meyers after a Week 1 head collision that prompted a one-game absence, and sit at 1-2 after three games.

Now, the Raiders are booked to face their biggest challenge yet, with the possibility of suffering a third consecutive loss looming.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out for Sunday’s Week 4 battle with the Los Angeles Chargers, per team announcement. During Las Vegas’ most recent loss, to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garoppolo suffered a concussion which caused him to practice at just a limited capacity this past week.

Story continues below advertisement

That leaves rookie Aidan O’Connell, a fourth-round draft pick, and Brian Hoyer, a 15-year NFL veteran, as the options to Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels to defer to ahead of kick off from SoFi Stadium.

“We have a number of guys I’d say are three games in dealing with some bumps and bruises and those kind of things,” McDaniels told reporters Friday, per team-provided video. “I don’t ever wanna minimize them or put a timeline on anything. They’re all working as hard as they can to get back out there as soon as possible, so just trying to be smart with some of them.”