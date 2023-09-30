It’s been a rough start this season for the Las Vegas Raiders.
After kicking off the season with a 1-0 start, the Raiders endured back-to-back losses, including a 38-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. Las Vegas lost wideout Jakobi Meyers after a Week 1 head collision that prompted a one-game absence, and sit at 1-2 after three games.
Now, the Raiders are booked to face their biggest challenge yet, with the possibility of suffering a third consecutive loss looming.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out for Sunday’s Week 4 battle with the Los Angeles Chargers, per team announcement. During Las Vegas’ most recent loss, to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garoppolo suffered a concussion which caused him to practice at just a limited capacity this past week.
That leaves rookie Aidan O’Connell, a fourth-round draft pick, and Brian Hoyer, a 15-year NFL veteran, as the options to Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels to defer to ahead of kick off from SoFi Stadium.
“We have a number of guys I’d say are three games in dealing with some bumps and bruises and those kind of things,” McDaniels told reporters Friday, per team-provided video. “I don’t ever wanna minimize them or put a timeline on anything. They’re all working as hard as they can to get back out there as soon as possible, so just trying to be smart with some of them.”
Featured image via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images