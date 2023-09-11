Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo began a clean slate, joining the Raiders this past offseason, allowing the 31-year-old to reunite with Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels.

The familiarity between the two dates back to Garoppolo’s backup days with the Patriots, including his rookie season in 2014, back when McDaniels was an offensive coordinator under New England head coach Bill Belichick. Now, with Garoppolo an established starter and McDaniels as the head honcho, the two are picking up right where they left off, sitting 1-0 after Las Vegas’ 17-16 win over Denver.

“It’s awesome, it’s awesome,” Garoppolo said postgame, per CBS video. “He called a great game, kept us composed in the sideline. He’s a great leader, he was doing his thing today.”

Jimmy Garoppolo was all smiles in his post-game interview after the @Raiders’ big win in Denver.



Garoppolo outlasted Denver’s Russell Wilson, completing 20-of-26 passes for 200 yards while also racking up two touchdowns and one interception.

Las Vegas fought from down behind, trailing the Broncos, 16-10, with under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. But the second of two touchdown connections with fellow ex-Patriot Jakobi Meyers helped secure the win.

“It was a special win,” Garoppolo explained, per CBS. “All of them are special, but this one, guys just gritted it out. Big drive at the end, defense held up. It took everybody today, it was a lot of fun.”

The Raiders will be tested in Week 2 when they face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.