Kenley Jansen Update Shared Before Red Sox-Rangers Matchup

Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen has yet to return with the season just weeks from reaching its end.

Initially, Jansen’s trip to the injured began with an early departure during a relief appearance against the New York Yankees on Sept. 12. The right-hander threw just 13 pitches before a bullpen meeting with Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush led to a trip back to Boston’s dugout.

The next day, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed that Jansen’s premature leave was due to COVID-19. That requires Jansen to (at least) remain away from the team for seven days in accordance with Major League Baseball’s protocol.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox continue late-season action, taking on the Texas Rangers. And before Tuesday’s first pitch from Globe Life Field, Cora told reporters that Jansen wouldn’t be rejoining the team in Texas, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. Wednesday would mark seven days thus making Jansen eligible for a return, but that will be pushed to Friday.

With the postseason out of Boston’s reach this season, there’s no need to rush Jansen’s return.

Jansen notched an All-Star campaign in debuting with Boston, recording 28 saves with a 3.63 ERA. Having previously signed a two-year contract last offseason, the 35-year-old is booked to return for at least one more year with the Red Sox in 2024.