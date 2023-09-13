BOSTON — Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen abruptly left Tuesday night’s matchup with the Yankees in the ninth inning with room for speculation after it was revealed that an illness prompted the early exit.

Jansen threw just 13 pitches before Boston pitching coach Dave Bush visited the mound and a team trainer assisted the right-hander off the field. That put an end to Jansen’s relief appearance before the All-Star was even able to record a single out against New York.

And ahead of Wednesday night’s follow-up with the Yankees, further details were revealed regarding Jansen’s illness.

“He tested positive to COVID. So he’s gonna be on the list,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said at Fenway Park. “We’ll announce a corresponding move.”

Moving forward, Jansen — best-case scenario — will need to undergo a seven-day absence from the team, according to Major League Baseball’s protocol. Obviously, that creates a void in Boston’s bullpen, forcing Cora to get creative with the available options in the final weeks of the season.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Cora said. “Mix and match.”

When Boston needed it the most, Jansen was elite. The 35-year-old recorded 20 consecutive saves, reaching the mark in August, and becoming the first Red Sox closer to do so since Jonathan Papelbon (2005-06).

In total, Jansen’s first year in Boston — regardless of the post-illness outcome — will go down as a success. With another year left on his contract, Jansen established himself and provided the Red Sox with a reliable ninth-inning arm to get Boston to the finish line on a night-to-night basis.

Jansen totaled 28 saves, notching a 3.63 ERA in 44 2/3 innings (51 games).