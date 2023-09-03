Longtime NFL star and current Carolina Panthers broadcaster Steve Smith Sr. watched Matt Corral up close during Corral’s tenure with the organization. And it’s led Smith to believe Corral has potential, despite the fact the quarterback’s stint in Carolina ended one year after the franchise drafted him.

The New England Patriots on Thursday claimed Corral off waivers after the Panthers released him. New England reportedly was the only team that put in a claim for Corral.

While speaking to ESPN.com, Smith noted how Corral worked with three coaches in some 15 months in Carolina. He was drafted by then-head coach Matt Rhule, worked with interim coach Steve Wilks after Rhule was fired five weeks into the season and most recently spent the 2023 preseason with Panthers first-year coach Frank Reich.

“So much of it was circumstances,” Smith told ESPN.com, as shared by ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss in his weekly column.

Corral also was sidelined for his rookie season because of a significant foot injury. Corral’s injury took place in a preseason game against the Patriots last August.

“… So he was going through things mentally,” Smith said. “But when it was time to get out there and do it, it can be harder than what you saw (in meetings).”

Smith, who said prior to Corral’s injury that he was a year or two away from being Carolina’s starter, continues to see his potential.

“I think he can be a good player, but we don’t really know at this point,” Smith told ESPN.com. “Watching him in preseason, I thought he made good reads. He was going through his progression. He might have been a little slow with it, but I’d take being a little too late than not seeing it at all.”

Corral is not expected to challenge Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for the starting spot, but is expected to compete with Bailey Zappe for the team’s backup job. A third-round pick out of Ole Miss, Corral was taken one round before Zappe in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Other reviews from NFL executives are a bit of a mixed bag.