Hilary Knight Excited To Ignite Boston-Montreal Rivalry In PWHL

The inaugural PWHL postseason begins this week, and Boston will face Montreal on Thursday.

Boston clinched a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season after it won thrillingly over Montreal at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. Top-seeded Toronto had its choice of opponent as part of the league’s rules, and it chose to play No. 4 Minnesota.

The series between No. 2 seed Montreal and No. 3 seed Boston will be a best-of-five, and captain Hilary Knight was excited to bring the hockey rivalry to the PWHL stage.

“To keep this rivalry going — being now on the Boston side again — it’s one of the better rivalries in pro sports, especially for hockey,” Knight told reporters Sunday in a Zoom call, per Conor Tomalty of The Hockey News

The Boston-Montreal series is expected to be tightly contested with the season series tied at two apiece and three out of those four games decided by one goal.

It also will be a series between two of the biggest names in women’s hockey: Knight and Marie-Philip Poulin, who was the Boston captain’s teammate at CWHL Montreal.

Puck drop for Game 1 between Boston and Montreal is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET at Place Bell Arena on NESN.