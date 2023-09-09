New Report Indicates Patriots Signing Bailey Zappe To 53-Man Roster

Mask up, Patriots fans. The second wave of Zappe Fever could be upon us.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Saturday indicated New England could sign Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster before Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Reiss also said the second-year quarterback is in line to serve as Mac Jones’ top backup in Week 1.

“QB Thoughts: Bailey Zappe is well positioned to be the No. 2 for Sunday’s season opener,” Reiss wrote on the X platform. “It wouldn’t surprise if Zappe is signed to the 53-man roster (not just elevated from the practice squad on a 1-game basis).”

Zappe, a 2022 fourth-rounder who captivated Patriots fans last season while filling in for Jones, was waived in late August on roster cutdown day. He re-signed to the practice squad the next day, and later watched the Patriots sign former Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, to the 53-man roster.

New England currently doesn’t have an open spot on the 53-man roster. However, Corral’s mysterious practice absence Friday makes it fair to wonder whether he’ll be removed from the roster — via release or otherwise — just nine days after joining the Patriots. It also is worth noting the NFL recently offered clarifications on its new emergency quarterback rule, which New England can’t exploit.

The Patriots must finalize all roster moves, including practice squad elevations, for Week 1 by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. So, this situation likely will get cleared up before gameday arrives.

New England and Philadelphia are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.