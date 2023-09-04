The Patriots’ decision to waive Bailey Zappe was one of the NFL’s biggest cutdown-day surprises.

Why did New England jettison its backup quarterback last Tuesday and risk losing him to a waiver claim? Head coach Bill Belichick was asked that question during his Labor Day video conference.

Belichick wouldn’t share specifics about the choice to cut Zappe but said he was happy the Patriots were able to retain the 24-year-old on their practice squad.

“All the roster decisions are based on what we feel like is best for our football team,” Belichick said Monday in his first media availability since final roster cuts. “There’s a number of things involved there. But glad to have Bailey and continue to work with him. I still think he’s a good, young, developing player, so we’ll keep working with him.”

The Patriots entered Week 1 with four QBs under contract: starter Mac Jones, Zappe, Malik Cunningham and waiver-wire pickup Matt Corral. Unlike Zappe and Cunningham, Corral is on the 53-man roster. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s already leapfrogged Zappe on the depth chart.

Teams are allowed to elevate practice squad players to their gameday roster a maximum of three times per season, so New England could continue to operate with Zappe as Jones’ primary backup until Week 4 if it so chooses. If so, Corral theoretically could dress as an emergency third-string QB without taking up a gameday roster spot.

Belichick was asked whether it was too early to say whether Corral could back up Jones on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” the coach replied. “He hasn’t even been on the field yet. We’ll see.”

Corral is a 2022 third-round draft pick who missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury. Cut by the Carolina Panthers last week, he’s expected to take the field for his first Patriots practice on Monday.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport last Friday reported Zappe and Corral “will compete for the backup job.”