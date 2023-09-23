Oregon Coach Blasts Deion Sanders, Colorado In Pregame Speech

Deion Sanders and Colorado are the talk of college football.

But with the 19th-ranked Buffaloes going on the road to face No. 10 Oregon in a Pac-12 showdown Saturday, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning wanted to silence all the chatter as he clearly didn’t like all the attention Colorado has received this season with Sanders in his first year at the helm.

Lanning blasted the Colorado program during his pregame speech in the locker room, which ESPN captured.

“Today we talk with our pads,” Lanning said. “You talk with your helmet. Every moment. The Cinderella story is over, man. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference, right? There’s a difference. This game ain’t going to be played in Hollywood, it’s going to be played on the grass.”

Lanning’s speech seemed to do the trick as Oregon ran roughshod over Colorado en route to a 35-0 halftime lead. Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who got some blunt advice from Tom Brady earlier in the week, completed 10-of-16 passes for just 56 yards in the first-half beatdown.

This will be a major step backward for Colorado, and one Lanning and Oregon certainly will take a ton of delight in.