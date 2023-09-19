Panthers’ Shaq Thompson Most Likely Out For Extended Period Of Time

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson was carted off the field late in the first quarter of their matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Thompson was injured when Saints tackle Trevor Penning was taken to the ground by DeShawn Williams. Penning is seen rolling onto an unsuspecting Thompson’s leg and ankle.

Shaq Thompson injured after being rolled up on pic.twitter.com/Hk4sUHV6Rz — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) September 18, 2023

Following the Panther’s 20-17 loss, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Thompson would most likely be out for an extended period of time.

“(Shaq Thompson) did have a significant ankle injury,” Reich said. “Probably going to miss some extended time but we need further evaluation tomorrow.”

Thompson led the Panthers in tackles last season with 135.