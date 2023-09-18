The New England Patriots were in desperate need of a momentum shift Sunday night.

The Miami Dolphins offense spent the entire first half of the Week 2 matchup in motion, as Mike McDaniel got creative in manufacturing touches for his star wide receivers. It worked to perfection, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle thrashing the Patriots defense to help the ‘Phins build a 17-3 lead by halftime.

They looked to extend that lead to 20-3, before Brenden Schooler (???) provided that shift New England was looking for.

Schooler took a play out of Miami’s playbook, electing to get a running start as he rushed Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders. That gave him a clear line to the ball, which he blocked to set the Patriots up with great field position.

The Patriots didn’t do much with that field position, however, as Mac Jones would throw an interception to hand the ball right back to the Dolphins.